1 killed in morning crash

Authorities say one man was killed in an early morning crash Friday on SH-152 just east of Borger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Cedrick Dickson, of Borger, veered off the highway, traveled down a median embankment and eventually crashed into a cement barrier around 5:30 a.m.

The reason Dickson, 42, veered off the highway is unknown, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.