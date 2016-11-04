1 killed in morning crash - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 killed in morning crash

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Authorities say one man was killed in an early morning crash Friday on SH-152 just east of Borger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Cedrick Dickson, of Borger, veered off the highway, traveled down a median embankment and eventually crashed into a cement barrier around 5:30 a.m.

The reason Dickson, 42, veered off the highway is unknown, according to officials. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities say he was wearing a seat belt. 

The crash is still under investigation.

