'Veterans Appreciation Banquet' celebrates 11 years of gratitude

The Borger Elk's Lodge will host the 11th Annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet this weekend in Borger.

Saturday's event will begin with an afternoon Social at 3:30 and Opening Ceremonies starting at 4:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6 pm after the keynote speaker takes the stage.

SSG Ty Carter, a U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient, will speak proudly to the community. The event is free to all veterans and their guests and they are encouraged to wear any uniforms, medals or ribbons earned.

Entertainment, tokens and prizes will on hand. For more information please call Clayton Norton at 806-231-7499.

