Potential terror threat aimed at 3 states before elections, Texas possible target

U.S.Intelligence has alerted joint terrorism task forces this morning that Al Qaeda could be planning attacks in three states, according to CBS News.

The potential threat is said to be scheduled for Monday of next week, just one day before the presidential election.

CBS News reports New York, Texas, and Virginia are all possible targets though no specific locations were mentioned.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

“While we do not typically discuss security issues, we can say that DPS is constantly in touch with fellow law enforcement and intelligence officials, including our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners. DPS is continually monitoring events involving potential public safety impacts across the state and nation. We can also assure Texans that we adjust our level of vigilance to meet any potential or emerging threats, and will also adjust our security measures as threats warrant."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also said his office was working with law enforcement to monitor the credibility of this morning's report, but said Texans should "go about their daily lives as usual."

"The State of Texas will continue to do everything it can to ensure the safety and security of its citizens," Abbott said.

According to the original report by CBS, local authorities were alerted earlier this week that polling places could be seen as attractive options for attackers.

