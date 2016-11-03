Wesley Community Center seeking volunteers & donations

The Wesley Community Center is in need of volunteers and donations to help serve the community.

In order to do so, the center is encouraging the public to visit and learn about the programs they provide.

"We have 15 core programs and projects that we do here at the Wesley Community Center," said Samantha Kirkeeng, fund development manager. "We want everybody to come join us and learn about our programs and projects."

The community center provides clinic screenings, therapy and after school programs like wrestling and learning sessions for children.

Their daycare center and senior citizen services are among the most popular, as they serve over 100 seniors and about 50 children per month.

"We serve ages six weeks to 4 years, all the way to 99 years of age, said Kirkeeng. "We have a behind the scenes modeling and mentoring program and counseling services to just name a few."

To continue these services, the center will be holding its first "thankful together" luncheon on Nov. 9.

This event will be held in the community center gymnasium where the public can learn about volunteering opportunities and current programs.

"All funds from this luncheon will go towards our programs here at the Wesley," said Kirkeeng. "We will also be accepting donations for our food pantry this coming winter and continue to take coats and clothing is for the winter season."

The "thankful together" event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10, those who wish to buy them a head of time can do so at the community center, located at 1615 South Roberts St. or by calling (806) 372-7960.

Those interested in learning more about the Wesley Community Center, the event or volunteering visit their website.

