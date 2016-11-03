Mental health report aims to improve local healthcare

Local mental health experts are reviewing a report outlining our ability to treat mental health and substance abuse issues.

This report discusses many of the challenges to improving local care. One of the major concerns is the structure of our healthcare system.

Experts said the separation between psychiatrists, psychologists, primary care physicians and other professionals makes it difficult to properly treat mental health issues.

"The system, as a whole, was never designed to have everyone come together," said Dr. Kennith Minkoff, an author of the report. "The system was designed to put professionals into silos in the first place."

The Panhandle Behavioral Health Initiative is bringing together medical experts to work on establishing a network in our area.

This network is intended to allow patients to easily move between different types of care and to give young people the chance to grow with the services they require.

"It's very important to address these issues from birth to adulthood to when they are a senior citizen," said Anette Carlisle, a member of the initiative.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 75 percent of mental health and substance abuse issues start before the age of 24 and 50 percent begin before 14 years old.

That agency is holding an event to raise awareness about the impact these issues have on the younger demographic.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10,

The Community Conversation on Teen and Young Adult Mental Health event will be held on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Legacy Hall, located at 200 Victory Circle in Canyon.

