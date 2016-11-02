Amarillo ISD returns laptops to students after recent recall

New cable & film placed in AISD student laptops to prevent over heating (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo Independent School District high school students are now getting their district-issued laptops back, after two Acer Chromebooks overheated and one caught fire.

The three damaged Chromebooks were shipped to Acer's manufacturer for inspection in October.

Instead of sending all 4,000 away, nine technicians traveled to Amarillo and spent last week individually inspecting each of the laptops.

During the inspections, technicians noticed unprotected cables within the devices were causing the problem.

10 of these laptops, including the three that were damaged, had to be completely replaced to avoid further overheating issues.

"We came to the determination with the help of the company, that there was a metal cable touching another and this created the overheating," AISD Communications Program Director, Holly Shelton, said.

The rest of the computers had the cables replaced with cords that have a covered protector including a small film to stop contact between these cables and the computer itself.

This was the first year these Chromebooks were given to students and the school district said it was crucial to fix the laptops since they have become a big part in students curriculum this school year.

"Last week and this week, students are getting those devices back," Shelton said. "Not all of them are back to students yet. Schools are just working with students individually to make sure that they get their same device back and have everything that they need to get started again."

Most students are receiving their originally assigned laptops but parents can call the school if their child doesn't receive them soon.

