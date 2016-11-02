Update on the needs of the High Plains Food Bank

With Thanksgiving now less than a month away the High Plains Food Bank is working continuously to make sure those who need food for the holiday have some.

The food bank needs your help to continue to serve hungry families throughout the 29 counties of the Texas panhandle.

The mission of High Plains Food Bank is to get rid of hunger in the Texas panhandle. On average the food bank distributes over 650,000 pounds of food each month to needy families in the area.

Over 69 thousand people in our area live in poverty and as much as 70% of their income goes towards housing and other expenses leaving little money for food. That is where the food bank steps in to help hungry families in our area.

"The food bank is not just looking to meet an immediate need, we are looking to equip and power people for the rest of their lives," says, Nutrition Education Director Justin Young. "The goal is to take people in situations where they are dependent on others and try to teach them to provide something for themselves. We teach them to garden, how to cook and about nutrition to help people live a healthier lifestyle."

But they need your help, they are always looking for donors of both food and money to help needy families around the panhandle.

"We are really in need of financial donations to make up for last quarters short fall of about $275,000, says, Emily Bell Marketing and Communications Manager for the HPFB. "We are really in need of everyone out there supporting us with individual donations. We can turn that $1 into meals for a family of four. We can purchase about $10 worth of food for every dollar donated."

As Thanksgiving approaches they need help with canned meats, vegetables, and monetary donations.

The NewsChannel 10 and High Plains Food Bank Together We Can Food Drive is December 5 through December 9.

For more on programs offered and how to donate visit High Plains Food Bank.

Source: HPFB



