Youth Day gives hundreds a chance to support United Way

More than 800 students from local middle schools and high schools visited a variety of organizations funded by the United Way of Amarillo.

Youth Day is designed to educate children from surrounding school districts to determine which branch of the United Way could use extra funding. Of the 800 students who participated in Tuesday's event, 80 will be given the task of allocating the money raised.

"The students that serve on the United Way cabinet come together and research the agencies that applied for funding, "said Shannon Massey, United Way Campaign Co-Chair.

While that cabinet won't make a final decision on funds until Jan. 2017, Tuesday symbolized the kickoff of this year's United Way youth group.

Dawson Tolley, an Amarillo High School student and cabinet member, said the group is a way to make a difference in the community.

"Being able to see something completely different from what I'm used to is pretty amazing, and I think that is what these other kids feel as well," Tolley said. "We get to see the things we've been doing at our school actually goes somewhere and it is actually helping people."

Along with trips to more 30 organizations, Youth Day also featured drum line performances, lunch and a guest speaker to talk about the importance of supporting the community.

Last year's group raised more than $34,000.

