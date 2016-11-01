Local high school track star heading to Australia to compete

One River Road High School student is making waves on the track and is getting noticed by an international organization.

Joshua Chapman, 16, said a letter was given to him by his track coach that will likely change his life. The letter was an invitation to run in the 2017 Down Under Games in Australia.

"What? I get to go to Australia to run track," Josh said while remembering the day he received the invitation. "How does this happen? It was just surreal."

Josh is the only track runner competing in Australia from the state of Texas. He was chosen not only for his success on the track, but for his academic achievements as well. He will meet with other runners from across the globe to compete for a championship title in at least one track event, which he and his coach at River Road will decide together.

However, Josh said the games are not just about the competition.

"It's about bringing all the cultures together, from every race, every color, every ethnicity, together to compete as one team to try to break the bridges of diversity," Chapman said. "That's part of the reason why I wanted to do this."

"I was very proud, beyond proud," said Aimee Munford, Josh's mother. " I was excited for him and proud that it was my son."

Josh's family rarely ever misses a track meet. But, it is an expensive trip for the family of four to support. The family is selling t-shirts and collecting donations to help offset the costs.

The t-shirts are $25 each, and Josh's mother says all of the money goes directly to travel costs. Anyone who donates to help Josh travel to compete is entered to win a trip to Hawaii, Australia or a five day cruise.

If you want to purchase Down Under T-shirt and help Josh and his family head to Australia you can donate here: www.DownUnderSports.com/payment

