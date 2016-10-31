Local organization surprises children in hospitals for Halloween

Pediatric patients spending Halloween at Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA and Texas Tech were surprised with a little gift that was a bit sweeter than candy.

Amarillo's Children's Miracle Network (CMN) was able to put together over 50 bags full of gifts. Rather than candy, the bags held masks, crafts and toys for children and their families who may not be able to celebrate this Halloween.

"This is just something that we like to do every year, we go pick out a fun costume and we bring some little goodies, crafts and some stickers for the kids and it's a way for us to interact with the kids and the families and hopefully bring a little smile to their faces," Children's Miracle Network Director Jodi Reid said.

Children's Miracle Network and hospital nurses say this gift was another great way to see local money help children forget that they were in the hospital.

"We fight every day to promote and improve the quality of children's health care," said Coordinator Molly Caviness. "It's a great thing to see hard earned dollars used to help the kids."

This will be the fifth year the Children's Miracle Network has been able to visit children in Amarillo after receiving enough donations to do a little event like this one.

"It's extra hard for children when they are in a hospital on a fun holiday like Halloween, when their friends are doing fun things," Reid said. "It warms our hearts to be able to see those smiles."

All of the funds raised locally stay in our area to help fund medical assistance, equipment and care for children in need.

If you are interested in volunteering with Children's Miracle Network or would like to make a donation toward pediatric care visit the CMN website.

