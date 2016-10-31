Area students show off welding skills

West Texas Weld-Off, gave more than 200 welding students across the panhandle a chance to show off their skills and meet potential employers on Monday.

"Students can network with other students from across the panhandle and they get to see where they stand with their welding skills," said instructor Ernest Cabezuela. "We receive a lot of industry help during the event and employers will come in and help these kids get hired onto their companies."

Students were able to compete in five challenge, including rod-welding, underwater welding, a plate test and torch cutting.

"I think today's competition was pretty fun," student Brendon Guzman said. "I think it pushes us more to succeed and motivates us to stay in welding class."

Today's event marked the tenth time West Texas Weld-Off had been held. Although welding as a profession is dominated by males, aspiring female welders said competitions like these give them a chance to show off their skills.

"In this field, you need patience to weld," student Berenice Huerta said.

Huerta says she took an interest in welding because her older brother and father are welders, and she encourages other women to consider welding when picking a profession.

"Show them up and show them you can do better than they can and just cause its a guy thing doesn't mean a girl can't do it," Huerta said.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.