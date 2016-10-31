Police car hit, another nearly damaged by intoxicated drivers

The Amarillo Police Department says one of its patrol cars was hit by an intoxicated driver early Sunday morning while a second unit was almost struck as officers investigated the collision.

Officials say an APD officer was conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 40 when 31-year-old Hmling Biak hit the patrol unit from behind, causing major damage to the officer's car as well as his own.

Additional officers arrived on scene to investigate the collision. Shortly afterward, a second driver reportedly sped through the police barricade and nearly hit another patrol vehicle. That driver, identified as 24-year-old Luis Gonzales, was later pulled over.

No officers were injured in the incidents.

Police say both drivers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They were booked into the Potter County Detention Center for intoxicated driving.

Biak's booking photo will be added to this story once he is arraigned.

