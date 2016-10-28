Breaking Down the Bonds: Proposition 6

Proposition 6 is all about fleet services, which includes city equipment ranging from weed whackers to big garbage trucks and everything in between.

Here's what you can expect to see on the ballot:

PROPOSITION NUMBER 6

“SHALL the City Council of the City of Amarillo, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the principal amount of $16,295,000 for permanent public improvements and public purposes, to wit: acquiring, constructing, improving, expanding, renovating and equipping facilities for the fleet services department, including the acquisition of vehicles therefor; such bonds to mature serially or otherwise over a period not to exceed twenty-five (25) years from their date, to be issued and sold in one or more series at any price or 62091639.8/11312402 3 prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable or otherwise) as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council at the time of issuance or sale of the bonds; and whether ad valorem taxes shall be levied upon all taxable property in the City sufficient to pay the annual interest and provide a sinking fund to pay the bonds at maturity?”

At $16,295,000, this is the smallest proposed bond.

It's broken down into three major projects:

See these three project proposals on pages 77-79 of this document .

First up, the plan would be to replace some aging fueling infrastructure at the central service center.

This was originally installed in 1988, and some parts of it are out of service because of the need for repair.

A portion of this bond would also go toward remodeling the fleet services building to improve efficiency.

But the biggest chunk by far goes to purchasing new equipment for a lot of different city departments.

"Most of the fleet purchases that we'll buy if we do get all of these approved would be for fire and police, the street department, parks and utilities, so they can enhance their operations with the expanding city," said Glenn Lavender, Director of Fleet Services.

The city currently has 1387 pieces of equipment.

"Riding lawn mowers to the fire trucks, street department trucks, the construction equipment running around town, all the equipment at the land fill," listed Lavender. "We have a huge diverse fleet - half ton pickups, sedans, cars, vans."

That sounds like a lot, but as the city grows, there is a demonstrated need for more.

"Some of the departments tell me they do struggle with what they have, and they're asking for additional equipment," said Lavender. "With the expanding side of the city and the new developments going in, the new park areas...they will need more equipment."

If the bond fails, fleet services will have to find another source of funding to make these upgrades.

If the bond passes, property owners can could see at least a 2¢ increase on their property taxes every year for 5 years.

That amount could go up to 4¢ if all the propositions pass.

In that case, the average homeowner would be paying about $50 extra per year for that 5 year period.

