Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico to hold 25th annual pumpkin patch fundraiser

Oct. 29, the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico will be partnering with Altrusa to hold its annual pumpkin patch fundraiser in Clovis.

Everyone is invited to visit the two pumpkin patch locations at the North Plains Mall and outside the Big Lots shopping center to take home a pumpkin for a donation of 3 canned goods.

"The pumpkin patch has become a true community event," said Sherry Turner Clovis Altrusa President. "A lot of people are going to be involved, we have the ladies from altrusa helping, the food bank volunteers and the freshman academy. The Clovis Fire Department will also stop by and allow the kids to interact with them."

Last year, about 1,000 pounds of food was donated at this fundraiser.

This year, with about 800 pumpkins, there is a goal to reach 5,000 pounds of food for the holiday season.

"Fundraisers like this, are helpful because the food bank here in Clovis serves six counties," said Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico Executive Director, Dianna Hernandez. "Those counties are Quay, Roosevelt, Curry, Guadalupe, Torrance and De Baca county. So, we reach about 9,000 people every month and we collect about 1.3 million pounds of food a year."

Donations collected will also help distribute meals to about 500 hungry student during the weekends.

For those attending these pumpkin patch events, there is a need for items like soups, canned vegetables, rice and peanut butter.

Both pumpkin patches will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you are in a rush, monetary donations will also be accepted for a pumpkin.

For more information about the food bank visit their website.

