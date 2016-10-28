Murder Mystery Dinner at the PPHM

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is hosting an event that will fill their guests with suspense and challenge the audience's investigative skills.

You can test your detective skills next weekend at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum when they present the Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner. The dinner will take place next Friday, Nov. 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The show is set in the the 1800's with a cast filled with rustlers, wranglers, gamblers and saloon girls. It is designed to take guests back in time during the three part, ninety minute production.

This particular Wild West Murder Mystery cast debuted with their first show in the Fort Worth Stockyards in 2003 and has received high praises as one of the best murder mystery dinner theater productions.

A beer and wine bar will be available throughout the evening, a catered dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m., and the show will begin around 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 per person or $140 per couple.

For more information visit panhandleplains.org

