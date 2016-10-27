New app launched to help better prepare high school students for college

The Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University partnered together to help create an app called "Go Amarillo."

Six Amarillo high schools are now using this online tool to give students a clearer path on how to further their education after graduation.

"We've been working on getting more kids to go to college for the last five years, we've done really great things in our institutions like Amarillo ISD, Amarillo College, and WT but now we are in the student engagement phase," said No Limits No Excuses Program Officer, Broc Carter. "We are trying to help students find their plan for the future."

Within this app, students can explore personality quizzes, learn about career fields and which college programs can help students move toward a future job.

There are also 40 videos that were created so students can learn about local employees and see what current employees have to say about their career.

"The app allows students to look at things on their own time, in their own way, and it also gives them an assessment," said Carter. "It asks them what kind of skills do they have that will led to a career."

Each high school also has video kiosks displayed on campus that will allow counselors to show students more about what the app can offer and how students can contact different colleges, counselors and employers.

"I believe this is a great idea for the students, sometimes they don't know their counselors phone numbers to their offices and this app allows them to just click on a counselors number and it goes directly to the number."

Once a student downloads the app it will also send notifications on how to apply for financial aid and remind them about college registration due dates.

