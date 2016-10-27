Canyon ISD presents solution to growing student population

Members of the Canyon Independent School District (CISD) met with local business, academic, and community leaders today to discuss the department's strengths and weaknesses.

One of the major issues is the sudden increase in class sizes. Residential development in the southern half of Amarillo has caused the number of grade school students to rise significantly.

CISD officials said they were using temporary solutions to accommodate the recent growth. However new facilities will be built at new facilities for schools at and above capacity to maintain a high level of academics.

"At Greenways Intermediate, they have 920 students on that campus right now," said April McDaniel, Coordinator of District Communications for CISD. "They are over capacity, and we brought in portables to help out but we needed more space."

To deal with the increasing number of students, CISD is building a two-story intermediate school. As the larger 5th and 6th grade class sizes increase, the district is planning to make similar changes to its junior high schools and high schools.

"There will be continual growth throughout the district," McDaniel said. "We see it every year, we talk to developers so we know what is coming into the area."

Other issues discussed at today's meeting include roof replacement, updates on the upcoming academic school year, and how to prepare local students for college.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.