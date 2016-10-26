New housing will keep foster kids closer to home

"Many of our youths come with nothing, some come from pretty poor backgrounds, and so for them to walk in and know they are worthy enough to have new and nice things it speaks volumes to the kids," Samantha Yarbrough said / Source: KFDA

Arrow Child and Family Ministries is providing a new secure and nurturing home for hundreds of children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.

The need for a residential treatment facility is critical in the panhandle. Right now there is only one other facility housing foster children.

Officials say over 1,800 children in the panhandle are in foster care and most are sent down south and even out of state.

"Our hope is to keep our kids from the Texas panhandle stay here were they will be closer to home," said Samantha Yarbrough, the Program Director of Residential Services. "The children will be able to have visitation with their families and make the reunification process a lot smoother."

Yarbrough says the new home will be specifically for young girls. A total of 20 girls, ages 8-17, will live in the residential housing.

"Just to know they are worthy of something new that they are worthy of something nice is very important for the girls," Yarbrough said. "Many of our youths come with nothing, some come from pretty poor backgrounds, and so for them to walk in and know they are worthy enough to have a new comforter...to have nice things it speaks volumes to the kids it really does."

While at the home the girls will receive therapy and learn daily skills like cooking and doing their own laundry.

Officials hope the home will help prepare the girls for a successful life.

"The purpose of the new housing is to have a place where they feel safe and where they feel wanted," Yarbrough said. "And that is key for the kids we serve."

The foster girls will move into their new home in December. Officials expect the housing to be on a steady wait list.

To help accommodate more children the organization will open two more housing units -- one for 20 boys and another other to hold 16 more children.

