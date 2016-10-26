Panhandle Paws of Hope holding holiday pet photo fundraiser

Panhandle Paws of Hope, an organization that rescues animals from euthanasia and takes many unwanted and abandoned pets in, is having a holiday pet photo fundraiser.

Saving Grace Photography will be taking holiday pet photos, with all proceeds going to Paws of Hope vet bills.

It will be at the Tractor Supply on I-27 and Hollywood Saturday Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Photos are $10 per pet and props will be provided. Owners are welcome to take pictures with their pets and they will be emailed at a later date.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.