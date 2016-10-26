The Teal Pumpkin Project takes over the panhandle

With Halloween just days away, there are plenty of reasons for kids and adults to be afraid. But, what's inside your trick or treat bag shouldn't be on that list.

You may be used to seeing orange pumpkins around Halloween. But to reduce the fear of food allergies, this year there is a new color on some porches, teal.

Halloween can be a frightening time for parents as they try to keep their kids safe. 1 in every 13 kids in the US have an allergy to some type of food. But, the Teal Pumpkin Project is working to change that.

Founded in 2014, the initiative works to create awareness for food allergies on Halloween and gives kids a safe alternative to normal candy that might make them sick.

"Either non food items such as pencils, stickers, or allergy friendly foods, maybe fruit or something like that," said United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Duby. "When I say allergy friendly, I mean free of the top 8 allergens especially things like tree nuts and peanuts and wheat that you find in candy."

Market Street United partnered with the project to help raise awareness for food allergies in the U.S. For the rest of this week you can purchase either an already painted teal pumpkin or a pumpkin painting kit at our local Market Street and pledge that your home will be an allergy free home this Halloween.

You are encouraged to have both traditional candy and safe options for kids who come to your house for a sweet treat. Placing a teal pumpkin on your porch indicates you are giving away safe and allergy free items including snacks like popcorn or apple sauce or toys like glow sticks or spider rings.

"It is a major issue, especially to those who have children with severe allergies," said Duby. "Keep in mind, some of these allergies could be life threatening. We want to help bring awareness to the community by saying hey, here is a way that we can do something that everyone can be safe."

For more information on the project you can visit the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Remember Teal is the new Orange this Halloween.

