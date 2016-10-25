Local officials report electronic voting machines are working properly

Speculation regarding electronic voting machines has been circulating online after reports of results being changed by the machines.

Of the more than 7,000 votes cast in Potter and Randall Counties, only one voter claimed their results were misrepresented.

Election officials have attributed this discrepancy to human error.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner released this statement regarding the incident:

"There is nothing wrong with any of the machines we use for voting. They do not flip your vote. They do not flip parties. Humans do that."

The woman who experienced this voting issue was able to notify an election official and was able to revote.

All of the voting machines in Texas are required to pass both federal and state regulations.

Once completed, they are tested again to ensure they are properly calibrated, ensuring the candidate selected is the one who receives the vote.

"The machines are working exactly as they are intended to, we have done all of the required logic and accuracy tests," Shannon Lackey, the Randall County Elections Administrator, said.

The voting machines allow people to review their selections before they are made final. If a person does have concerns it is important they notify an elections official before they submit their ballot.

"We want voters to know is if they have any doubts they can call election official over, they can vote on a different machine, they can even ask an election official to watch them vote," Meylnn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator, said.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.