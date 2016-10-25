Canyon ISD hosts College Fair for district seniors

Seniors from Canyon ISD will learn about their options after high school at a college fair hosted by the district.

700 Randall and Canyon High School students will meet with colleges and universities to learn about higher education.

The students will be asked to visit with at least 3 institutions to learn about the majors they offer and other information about the schools.

Those who attend will also attend a session to learn the realities of college life.

"We want them to have the opportunity to make an informed decision about their future." Says Canyon ISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche, "One way to do that is to expose them to colleges and careers they can chose for their future."

The event is taking place on WT's campus Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Student Center in Legacy Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As part of Red Ribbon Week, teachers in the district are wearing their schools colors and talking to their classes about their college experience. School administrators are asking that everyone in the community dress in their college gear to support this big event.

