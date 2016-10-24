Snack Pak 4 Kids providing a more nutritious milk alternative

Snack Pak 4 Kids and Fairlife have partnered to bring more nutritious milk products to the Texas Panhandle to help serve hungry students.

"This particular product is something that started three years ago, we wanted to bring a local product to our kids," Dyron Howell, Founder of Snack Pak 4 Kids, said. "This is the product of a lot of people working together and it's nice to finally see that come to fruition."

Snack Pack is also working with Southwest Dairy and Elanco to add this new dairy product to the bagged snacks that they distribute to 42 area school districts.

"We are just so fortunate and privileged to be able to help in this situation," said Vista Grande Dairy Owner, Bernadette Mulliken. This is what farming is about, it's about feeding the world. We are just so excited about being able to help kids have a good product."

Vista Grande Dairy said this ultra-filtered milk will help give hungry children 13 grams of protein and contains half as much sugar as regular milk.

They said it will not spoil when stored out of the refrigerator.

"Our kids deserve the best and I think anytime we can give our kids the best and instill dignity and respect that's a priceless gift that we can give our kids," Howell said. "I think this is just another step to let these kids know that they are important."

In November, more than 7,000 children in the Texas Panhandle can expect to take home this new milk product after school.

