Childress ISD resolves track and field problems

To help ensure the safety of their student athletes, Childress ISD has approved a new track and turf field.

The track inside the Fair Park Stadium is over 20 years old and school officials said over the years it has deteriorated greatly.

It has raised several problems and concerns for the safety of the athletes.

"The track is so hard and beat up that it is injuring the kids," Athletic Director Jason Sims said. "The injures are minor things and mostly muscle injuries. Jr. high athletes go out there and just get beat up from and are not able to compete."

Right now, students who participate in track have to travel to Wellington High School to use their track for their daily practice.

Sims said the students are excited and are looking forward to having a new track.

"The track has been rough on them and they are going to be able to run on a very nice track soon. A lot of our kids advanced to track meets and run on nice tracks and they are always excited. The new track will be a source of pride for them it is not going to be beating them up."

Once the field is done, it will be a multi used field and everyone from the students to the community will be able to use the field all year round.

"Our band will be able to have more practices on the field and I foresee that our elementary students will have many activities on the field too," Sims said.

Childress ISD officials expect to break ground in November and hope the new track and turf field will be ready come track season this spring.

