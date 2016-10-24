Amarillo Police Explorer program searching for more participants

The Amarillo Police Explorers program is looking for more students to participate.

The course is designed to show 13 to 20-year-olds the ins and outs of being an Amarillo Police Officer.

A few times a month, they meet up with mentors from the dive team, traffic division, bomb team,and K-9 units (to name a few).

School liaisons are trying to educate students about the program, however Amarillo Police Officer Jeb Hilton says they'd like to see a higher number of participants.

"Anytime you can get kids involved and interested in something and keep them in it until they're eligible to apply for a position here, then I think it's going to be great," says Hilton. "The thing with us is at 21 you can apply and become a police officer but this will go up until the age 20, so when they hit 21 they can apply with us as long as they finish with the academy by age 21."

Just a couple of months in, and the Amarillo Police Explorers program is proving to be a success.

Hilton says even if the students do not decide to go to the academy after the training, they learn valuable tools.

"Just to give them a better idea of what to expect getting out in the job market. We're going to try and give them the tools that it takes to be a successful person. They've gone out and done some great things and they've had a lot of fun with it, and our officers are having a lot of fun just getting out and helping these kids do that."

If you are interested in signing up your child for the course, there will be an informational meeting this Thursday, October 27th. You are asked to meet in the lobby of the Police Department at 5:45 p.m. and an Explorer Leader will escort you to where you need to go.

You can also visit their Facebook page for more information.

