Police remind parents about Halloween candy safety

Halloween is right around the corner which means trick or treaters will soon be knocking at your door.

While kids are thinking about collecting candy, parents will be thinking about safety.

We spoke to Faedra Bowers, a grandmother of six, who will be taking her grandchildren out this year.

She knows she has to be on the lookout for what go inside the basket of her little ones.

Bowers said some people take advantages of the fact kids are young and innocent which makes them an easy target.

She said she lived a long life, seen many things and knows that the world is not completely safe.

Life wasn't safe for one Amarillo family in 2015. Last Halloween, an Amarillo mother reported to the APD that she found a nail sticking out of her daughter's candy bar.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office said that incident was a rare case and those instances don't happen in Amarillo often.

Officers said parents should still check their kid’s candy before consumption.

If the candy feels, smells or look weird, has been opened or if the glue on the packaging doesn't look right, it should be thrown away.

Bowers said she will continue to put the safety of her grandkids first because she wants to share more memories with them for years to come.

