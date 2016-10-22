2016 Amarillo Heart Walk

BSA Healthcare System presented The Annual Amarillo Heart Walk at The Medi-Park Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event consisted of runners doing a one mile or 5k run, a kid zone, snacks, face painting, music and more. Hundreds of walkers, donors and volunteers accepted the challenge to help fight heart disease and stroke.
Organizers were able to raise around $60,000 from the event which is more than previous years. These funds go to research for cardiac and strokes at Texas Tech. This will help people like Clark Jowers who suffered from heart disease and being overweight.
Later on doctors found that he had a 90 percent blockage on his arteries and in his heart and an 80 percent blockage which could have led to major heart problems.
Without places like the American Heart Association things could have went south for Jowers. The organization is the largest voluntary health organization working to prevent, treat and defeat heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.
BSA has already started planning for next year. They say they will continue to walk against heart diseases because these conditions are the nation's no.1 and no.5 killers, claiming more than 800,000 American lives a year.
