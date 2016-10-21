Local officials bring awareness to human trafficking in Amarillo

"It could very well be your daughter, your sister, your granddaughter or your grandson who is the next trafficking victim here," Patrick Bernson said / Source: KFDA

To raise awareness and educate our community on this ongoing issue officials will be hosting "Unite as One," a Domestic Human Trafficking Conference.

"We have trafficking going on in many of our small towns and cities throughout the Panhandle," Patrick Bernson, Executive Director for One Amarillo, said. "This critical issue goes on because people are not aware and are not educated on what to look out for."

The conference will be held Oct. 21 inside the Oasis Southwest Baptist church, located at 8201 Canyon Dr.

Starting at 8 in the morning, attendees will learn which signs to look out for, the human trafficking cases officials deal with in the Panhandle and the latest trends predators use.

"We're seeing Facebook used now to lure young girls and young boys into trafficking situations," Bernson said. "Predators are becoming more and more blunt and really aggressive on the way they pursue children online."



Predators can easily make fake profiles, befriend children and draw them into sex trafficking rings.

Interstate 40 runs through Amarillo and allows for hundreds of victims to pass through...many times unnoticed.

Officials said most people including officers, are unaware of which signs to look out for so human trafficking cases are hard to catch.

In Bernson's opinion, no one is safe from predators in today's society.

"It could very well be your daughter, your sister, your granddaughter or your grandson who is the next trafficking victim here," Bernson expressed. "If you do not know what to look for in the lives of those young people who you care about then you are going to be ill equipped to deal with the problem when that it confronts you."

Bernson said there is a lot of human trafficking activity happening inside our local high schools and even junior high schools.

"We have specific information that tells us prostitution rings are active within our high schools. People are recruiting our middle school students in the schools as well as outside of the schools and in our mall, so really there is no safe place for our students to let their guard down."

If you would like to attend, officials recommend registering online to reserve your sport.

MORE: Click here for a direct link to the online registration for "Unite as One" a Domestic Human Trafficking Conference.

