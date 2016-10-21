WT nursing students to provide free health screenings to public

These screenings will be held inside the stores near the pharmacy (Source: KFDA)

West Texas A&M nursing students will be providing free personalized health screenings to anyone in Amarillo.

The university has teamed up with United Supermarkets so students can gain hands-on experience and help those who would otherwise not visit a physician.

"With our patients, instead of them actually going to the hospital they can get a high blood pressure or blood sugar check up to make sure they don't end up with a serious condition like diabetes," nursing student Aaron Barnes, said "Really these screenings are an educational tool and it helps educate people on certain medical conditions that they may have."

For the first set of these screenings, 41 nursing students will work at Amigo's at 3300 I-40 East and at the United Supermarkets on 1501 East Amarillo Blvd.

They will begin seeing patients every Tuesday and Wednesday starting Oct. 25 until Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"We are going to be doing blood pressure screenings, glucose screenings, we are also going to be doing body mass index screenings as well," Barnes, said "We are also going to have some educational pamphlets just from various topics like tip on how to remember to take your medicine."

This also acts as an exercise to give these students the opportunity to work with the public outside of a classroom or hospital setting.

After each screening, these students will discuss educational topics with one another and with guests about top health problems like, type 2 diabetes, heart health and strokes.

"After we do our screenings, we do discuss it in the classroom and get to apply our knowledge," nursing instructor, Priscella Correa, said. "We discuss our strategies used on how to work with these patients and what was successful."

WT expects to see about 200 patients each day and will provide this service into November.

Participating locations are as followed:

Amigos: Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

United Supermarkets: Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

