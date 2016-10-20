Street racing could increase traffic patrols

The Amarillo Police Department is discussing the possibility of introducing a task force if street racing continues to increase in Amarillo.

Officers already patrol the areas where they receive the most calls about racing. These hotspots are near Southwest 45th Ave. and South Soncy Rd., 34th Ave. and Coulter St.

"We have had officers set up in these spots, we've arrested a few people for racing, exhibition for acceleration and other violations in these hotspots," said APD Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton.

Currently officers are not designated to focus on just racing issues, but a task force may be introduced if street races increase.

Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a street racing incident that left an 11-year-old injured back in August near Amarillo Blvd. and Martin Rd.

"At this point, we are still looking for this white mustang," said Hilton. "Any tips or leads will be helpful and we are to a point where we've looked and haven't been able to come up with it. It appears that the young victim in this has been released from the hospital but does still have injuries pertaining to this accident."

The public is encouraged to contact the APD or crime stoppers with any information regarding illegal activity at (806) 374-4400

