La Nina expected to bring warm and dry winter to the Panhandle

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have released their winter outlook for the emerging La Nina.

La Nina is one of two major weather cycles that can drastically impact the temperature and precipitation during the winter months.

This upcoming season, the Panhandle will be relatively dry and warm compared to other months.

"The waters in the Pacific Ocean that affect our southern jet stream are cooling off," Stormtrack 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn said. "What this typically means for the southern half of the United States is warmer and dry conditions while the wetter and colder conditions stay up to the north."

One of the biggest concerns with a La Nina is the drought caused by the dry winter weather. Parts of Texas through California are expected to experience varying levels of drought.

Fortunately, the forecasts for this La Nina predict the dry weather will not carry into the spring.

Despite the relatively dry and warm conditions, the Panhandle can still be hit with extreme winter weather and people should prepare accordingly.

"You always want to be prepared for the worst that mother nature can offer, because we can still get those really nasty, windy, heavy snowstorms," Gwyn said. "We may only get one, but they can still hammer us just like they would in an El Nino."

