Crash on SH-54 leaves one person dead

The Department of Public Safety says one person was killed on SH-54 between Conlen and Dalhart after a tractor trailer and pickup truck collided.

The wreck happened about 6:45 a.m. Troopers say the semi-truck was headed southwest and the pickup was driving northeast.

James Robert Wayne Summers, 22, of Dalhart, died at the scene. The occupants of the semi escaped uninjured.

The pickup and semi caught fire. SH-54 was shut down until 2:30 p.m. as crew worked to clear the scene.

