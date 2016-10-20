Lock-In lifted at Greenways Intermediate, classes as scheduled

The 'Lock-In' at Greenways Intermediate has now been lifted and classes have resumed on schedule.

Police are actively searching the area near Greenways Intermediate School as well as the Windsor neighborhood after a burglar was caught breaking into a DPS patrol car. Shots were fired during the incident which also led to the manhunt.

The suspect was last seen near the alley of Clear Meadow in the Greenways edition in a bronze or brown colored 4 door sedan. The suspect's vehicle has rear damage and a busted out driver's side window.

For this reason, CISD officials chose to take precautionary measures early on and conduct a 'Lock-In' to keep students and faculty safe.

The initial call came in just before 6 a.m in the Windsor neighborhood where the trooper lives.

Details continue to unfold on the story. Join us on NewsChannel 10's News at Noon for the latest.

