Transit riders needed to help improve Amarillo public transportation

If you regularly ride the Amarillo city transit buses, your input is needed to help the city improve the public transit system.

City officials know there are problems with the bus system, and are in the process of fixing them.

They'll be reaching out to transit regulars to hear what they want to see changed.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with some of these riders today at the transit transfer station downtown, and here's what they had to say:

"I would have the buses run at night and the hours run later."

"They really need to start fixing the buses and getting people to appointments on time."

"Sometimes you have to wait a couple of hours until a bus gets [to your stop]."

"A lot of times you have to go to an interview or a job...and there's not a bus there. They don't have enough buses running."

These are the reasons the city wants to hear from transit riders personally.

"We provide a lot of service across the entire city, and as a result of doing that the speed of the service is pretty slow," said Bob Cowell, Deputy City Manager. "That's nothing that the users of the system wouldn't tell you. It's pretty convenient that they can walk out their door, maybe down the street, and be at a bus stop. But it's inconvenient that to get where they want to go might take 90 minutes or more."

In a couple of weeks, transit riders will begin seeing some new faces on their routes.

Workers contracted through the city will be on the buses talking with riders about what they want to see changed.

"We understand that as we develop something new, we don't want to unnecessarily undermine service that's being provided," said Cowell. "We're going to have real trade-offs and we're going to have to talk about those as we go on, but people shouldn't be afraid that somehow the service is going to become all negative or radically changed."

Any changes decided upon will not happen immediately.

The city hopes to start holding public meetings for more input by the end of 2016, and have the study complete within 9 months to a year.

