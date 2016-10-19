Amarillo community center kicks off 3rd annual coat drive

The Wesley Community Center has begun their third coat drive to help serve those in our community.

During the drive, they will provide clothing for both children and adults.

"It's open to anyone that is in need for clothes for the upcoming winter season," Samantha Kirkeeng, fund development manager, said. "Anybody is welcome, I want people to come out. I want them to know that we care about them and we want them to be warm and that we care about their families."

The community center has clothes for children and adults but said they are in need of young children sizes.

Little boy clothes sizes 2T through 8 is needed and for girls sizes 3T to 8.

There is also a need for scarves, gloves, hats and shoes for both adults and children.

"Most of our coats are new this year, we do have some gently used ones too," Kirkeeng said.

The community center only takes donations seasonally.

The winter drive will end in February and then they will begin looking for spring and summer clothing.

The community center will also soon start a professional clothing drive for those getting ready for interviews.

The drive is apart of their Social Services Program, where the center collects anything from food to hygiene care items and work as a resource to help families find housing or child services.

The community center's clothing closet and coat drive are open to everyone every Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m 4 p.m.

They are located across from El Alamo Park at 1615 South Roberts St.

