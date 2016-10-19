The spookiest (and friendliest) Amarillo attractions to check out this Halloween

Hey ghouls and gals, in honor of Halloween, we here at NewsChannel 10 decided to check out a couple of festive attractions in the area. We sent two members of our web team out to investigate... And what they found only left them a little scarred. They were spooked along the way but say Amarillo has some great Halloween attractions out there and a couple of them are family friendly.

Be sure to check out our spooktacular videos and let us know what haunted houses you like the best, that is if you're not too scared to try them.

Happy Halloween...

Tickets: $50 All Night Pass & $35 Pepsi Pass | Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - midnight. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. - midnight

Amarillo Scaregrounds has been scaring local since the '90s. It was originally opened as Terror on Tenth, but made the switch to Scaregrounds back in 2011 after purchasing their current building.

This Amarillo staple offers five spooky attractions: the Basement, Insanitarium, Terror, the Blackout Maze, and the Zombie Apocalypses Training Center (laser tag)... And each one has its own story line and scares around every turn.

What's interesting about this haunted house is everyone is a volunteer and most of them are wrestlers from Randall and wrestlers and dancers from Caprock High Schools. Scaregounds has a deal with the schools where at the end of the season a portion for the proceeds goes to those athletic departments.

Amarillo Scaregrounds gives you a run for your money (literally) and gives you a truly terrifying experience.

The video above is recovered footage shot by NewsChannel 10's web staff during their tour of Scaregrounds and 6SM. On a Mobile Device? View the footage on NewsChannel 10's YouTube.

Tickets: $20 Fast Pass, $25 | Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - midnight. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. - midnight

6th Street Massacre has been bringing the scares for eight years and has a spooky history. The building, located along famous Route 66, was originally a movie theater built in the 1930s and is a national historic landmark. The house was also featured on an episode of "My Ghost Story" on the Biography Channel, and the Pampa Paranormal Society has identified more than 20 active spirits in the building.

And if the building's haunted history doesn't frighten you, what awaits inside will...

Every year locals look forward to some of their favorite features like the chainsaw killer, haunted fridge, and perfectly timed scares. But this year visitors have something else to look forward to... clowns. With the creepy craze sweeping the nation 6th Street decided to not only use clowns to scare, but to advertise.

6SM has been working with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center with their Vein Drain promotion for 7 years. They also been working with the High Plains Food Bank and this year have started a fundraising campaign with the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.

This attraction is a true Halloween experience, but if you're too scared to walk through they offer a 'chicken run' where they provide a safety vest and have someone from the management team walk you through. During this run actors are told not to scare and you will be warned about upcoming props.

Tickets: $20 Fast Pass, $25 | Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. - midnight. Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 8 p.m. - midnight

For years, Chainsaw Massacre has been terrorizing all who dare to visit.

Located off Interstate-27, this haunted attraction pushes the limits as a full contact haunted house... And they can get away with it because they are outside of the Amarillo city limits.

Masked men, creepy creatures, and scary interactive rooms will surely have you crying out for help and wondering why you chose to come.

Tickets $ 20 | Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - midnight. Sunday Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Have you ever been stuck in a nightmare and can't get out? Well, that's the reality this year at Van Buren Frightmare.

Their theme this year is Dr. Payne's Enchanted Nightmares, where visitor's get to take a look at the horrors inside Dr. Payne's demented mind and experience scenes from true life events.

Along the way you'll meet witches, scary creatures, and a few dead clowns.

Van Buren is 100 percent volunteer based and all proceeds go to the Amarillo Activity Youth Center.

This haunted house will leave you scared but begging for more.

Tickets: $11.95 + sales tax | Hours: Friday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

This attraction is full of fun activities for all ages such as hayrides, rope mazes, a pumpkin patch, campfire sites and more.

While the kids are enjoying the mazes parents can head over to Maxwell's Markets and pick up some fresh harvest produce.

Be sure you clear your schedules before heading to the farm just south of Amarillo -- There's enough there to keep you entertained all day long.

Admission: $10 | Hours: Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Gee Family Farm, formerly known as the Amazingly Fun Farm, is one of the area's kid-friendly attractions.

This farm features several mazes, a hay tunnel, a corn shooting range, zipline, and more.

The Gee family takes this experience to the next level by teaching their visitors about farming equipment and what it takes to run a farm.

Every Friday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. they have their featured 'Flashlight Night.' For an extra $5 you can bring your flashlight to their 9-acre maze in the dark.

This is a great way for a family to spend the day together and have some good, old fashioned spooky fun.

