Dalhart man in critical condition after high-speed chase

A Dalhart man is in critical condition today after running from Hartley County deputies late last night, according to county sheriff's office.

George Molina, 32, was driving the 2007 Cadillac without permission and without a driver's license when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Molina then ran from deputies as well as Dalhart police and led them on a chase through the city, ending on County Road C when the vehicle rolled end-to-end.

Both the driver and passenger, Jessica Prieto, were ejected from the vehicle. Molina was airlifted to Lubbock just after midnight in critical condition and Prieto was taken to an Amarillo hospital.

An investigation is underway and deputies say alcohol is a factor in the accident.

