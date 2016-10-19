City removes more than 3 dozen animals from owner

Amarillo Animal Management had all employees responding to one call, as they brought in forty additional animals from the home we told you about on Monday.

We told you Monday, how rescues were struggling to find homes for animals taken in an apparent hoarding incident...and after last night, the humane society is now looking for homes for an additional 38 animals.

Many of these dogs are quivering in fear, as they have never felt a human's touch, or seen anyone other than their owners. Thirty-eight dogs, a horse and a donkey were surrendered to the city...by the same owner who gave up nearly 30 other animals just last week.

"Some of the issues out there, they definitely had kennel violations, obviously we had lacks of vaccinations and tags, but we're reviewing the whole case in its entirety to see exactly what is the most appropriate course of action," says AAM&W Director Richard Havens.

But Havens says this case is just an example of the bigger problems plaguing our city...lack of spaying and neutering, and no strong breeding ordinances.

"With a breeder's ordinance, therefore there's going to be fewer animals bred within the community and there's going to be fewer animals euthanized and there's going to be fewer that have to leave our community because those animals can stay here longer and our community can embrace them."

Many of these animals are undergoing treatment, as they are underweight and some have injuries from fighting for food, as Haven believes the situation was becoming survival of the fittest for these animals.

"We're vaccinating them, we're deworming them, and we're getting good, quality food in front of them to help get them back on their paws to start moving forward."

In the coming days, rescuers will be traveling to Amarillo to pick up the horse and donkey, however adopters are still needed for the remainder of the dogs.

"Had these animals been spayed and neutered, we wouldn't be here doing the interview today," says Havens.

NewsChannel 10 visited the home in question on Monday. The resident inside the home told our news team she "wanted all of the animals gone" and would not comment further.

The Amarillo Police Department says residents are allowed up to four adult animals. Anything over that is a violation.

Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is located at 3501 S. Osage in Amarillo and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. It's open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

