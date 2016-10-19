'Fugitive of the Week' captured

This week's Fugitive of the Week has been captured by Amarillo police.

Reports show it was just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when a stolen vehicle was spotted in the 1600 Block of Amarillo Blvd East.

Police noticed Dallas James Moore, a wanted convicted felon, getting into the stolen car and driving it a short distance in a parking lot.

He was then arrested for multiple charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Moore is now being held in the Potter County Correctional Center.



