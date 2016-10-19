Municipal Court joins the National Highway Safety Administration in backing 5 to Drive campaign

Amarillo Municipal Court is joining the National Highway Safety Administration in backing the 5 to Drive Campaign.

The initiative is designed to help parents talk to their kids about being safe drivers. Officials say state and national laws are not enough to protect young drivers, parents need to set the rules for their children before they hit the road.

Car accidents are the leading cause of death among 15 to 19 year olds. Last year over three thousand teens died in car accidents in the United States and our local court system is working to change those numbers. The 5 to Drive Campaign gives parents the resources to talk to their kids about safe driving practices and that conversation could potentially save their life.

The campaign is called 5 to Drive because it offers 5 simple rules for parents to share with their teens;

1. No Drinking and Driving. All teens are too young to legally buy or possess alcohol, but they are still at risk. Nationally in 2014, one out of five teen passenger vehicle drivers (15- to 19-years-old) involved in fatal crashes had been drinking. Remind your teen that driving under the influence of any impairing substance, including illicit or prescription drugs, could have deadly consequences.

2. Buckle Up. Every Trip, Every Time, Everyone—Front Seat and Back. Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest ways for teens to stay safe in a vehicle. Yet, too many teens are not buckling up and neither are their passengers. In 2014, there were 763 passengers killed in passenger vehicles driven by teen (15- to 19-years-old) drivers, and 59 percent of those passengers who died were NOT buckled up at the time of the fatal crash. When the teen driver was also unrestrained, the percentage of those passengers who were not restrained jumped to almost 86 percent. Remind your teen that it’s important for everyone to buckle up on every trip, every time, no matter what.

3. Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel. All the Time. Distractions while driving are more than just risky—they can be deadly. In 2014, among teen passenger vehicle drivers (15- to 19-years-old) involved in fatal crashes, 10 percent were reported as distracted at the time of the crash. Remind teens about the dangers of texting, dialing or using mobile apps while driving. But distracted driving isn’t limited to cell phone use. Other passengers, audio and climate controls in the vehicle, and eating or drinking while driving, are all examples of dangerous distractions for teen drivers.

4. Stop Speeding Before It Stops You. Speeding is a critical issue for all drivers, especially teens. In 2014, almost one-third (30 percent) of teen passenger vehicle drivers involved in a fatal crash were speeding at the time of the crash. Remind your teen to drive within the speed limit.

5. No More Than One Passenger at a Time. Extra passengers in a teen’s car can lead to disastrous results. According to data analyzed by NHTSA, teen drivers were two-and-a-half times more likely to engage in one or more potentially risky behaviors when driving with one teenage peer compared to when driving alone. And the likelihood of teen drivers engaging in risky behaviors triples when traveling with multiple passengers.

Courtesy of Amarillo Municipal Court

The 5 to Drive Campaign is designed to give parents the tools to have an open discussion about safe driving practices, which could save their child's life.

