Canyon taproom turns anti-beer ad into pro-beer coupon

One new restaurant in Canyon is turning some negative publicity into more business.

Imperial Taproom is a restaurant specializing in craft beer, and the first of its kind to open Canyon since the city began allowing alcohol sales almost 2 years ago.

For the most part, business has been booming.

"We've gotten support from 99% of the city," said Alex Cunningham, front-of-house manager. "We have a very healthy base of, I wouldn't say fans, but definitely customers and our bar regulars and our lunch regulars. It's really nice to have all of them behind us."

While many in the formerly-dry city seem to support this new business, there's one religious group that does not.

Canyon's Anchor of Hope Baptist Church publicly condemned craft beer, alcohol and those who drink it in an ad in The Canyon News earlier this month.

"We just want people to know, to warn them that it's sin and they're going to pay for the sin," said Todd Barker, the church's pastor. "We don't want anyone to come up before God without having been warned."

Imperial Taproom did not see this as a threat to business at all - more as an opportunity for more customers.

"Let's reward the people of Canyon with something fun and something for us to just have our fun with it and really just turn something negative into a positive," said Cunningham.

The taproom offered customers one dollar off their order if they brought the ad in and used it as a coupon.

Cunningham said business skyrocketed since they posted a picture of the ad on Facebook .

Don't worry - there's no hard feelings between the taproom and the church.

"They got to place their ad and I think that was healthy for them, it made them feel good," said Cunningham. "And for us it was good advertisement, but we can also forgive them."

"I don't know them personally, and I don't have any ill feelings towards them," said Barker. "It's the sin that we're against."

Barker said they'll keep speaking up against alcohol in Canyon, and Cunningham will continue to serve craft beer to the city.

"We'll see what happens," said Cunningham. "If we have to make another coupon, we'll do it."

