Woman found guilty for theft

A woman has been found guilty in Potter County and now faces more than a decade in prison.
Janice Bates, 62, was found guilty last week and sentenced to 16 years in prison and a $2,500 fine for a December 2014 theft of under $1,500.
This was Bates' third felony conviction. The first was in 1980 for aggravated robbery and the second was in 1973 for larceny.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.
The Borger Police Department says tactical teams have surrounded a home where a suspect in a recent shooting has barricaded himself.