Woman found guilty for theft

A woman has been found guilty in Potter County and now faces more than a decade in prison.

Janice Bates, 62, was found guilty last week and sentenced to 16 years in prison and a $2,500 fine for a December 2014 theft of under $1,500.

This was Bates' third felony conviction. The first was in 1980 for aggravated robbery and the second was in 1973 for larceny.

