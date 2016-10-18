Woman found guilty for theft - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Woman found guilty for theft

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A woman has been found guilty in Potter County and now faces more than a decade in prison.

Janice Bates, 62, was found guilty last week and sentenced to 16 years in prison and a $2,500 fine for a December 2014 theft of under $1,500. 

This was Bates' third felony conviction. The first was in 1980 for aggravated robbery and the second was in 1973 for larceny. 

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly