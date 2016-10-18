TxDOT reps examine needs of Amarillo roads

Texas Department of Transportation Chairman Tryon Lewis and his team traveled to Amarillo to see the city's transportation needs in person.

On Tuesday, the TxDOT team met with city officials and members of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to determine what projects should be given the highest priority.

Lewis said seeing the challenges first hand will allow TxDOT to allocate the appropriate resources to ensure the every city in the Panhandle can make progress.

"We have to balance our limited resources here along with the rest of the state," Lewis said. "Now we know the needs, and with the scarce resources we have we're going to try and address them."

City officials have made it clear that improving the Loop-335 is the number one priority.

Mayor Paul Harpole said improving the southwest quadrant will reduce traffic congestion, allow for business development and help meet the city's growth needs.

"Similar to what we've seen on Soncy, Coulter, and Bell, the addition of a real highway will give have many benefits," Harpole said. "This meeting should give developers the ability to project what's going to happen in the area."

Other issues brought to the attention of TxDOT officials include traffic congestion, improving the safety of the streets, and the wear and tear caused by more than 60,000 trucks that travel through Amarillo daily.

