Amarillo ISD recalled high school issued chromebooks

This month, students and their parents were warned by the Amarillo Independent School District to return any school-issued Acer touchscreen chromebooks due to three incidents that led to these laptops to overheat and catch fire.

The school district is still recovering all school chromebooks to ensure the safety of students and their homes.

Amarillo ISD has issued the Acer chromebooks to around 4,000 high school students at the beginning of the school year, including all students at Palo Duro, Amarillo and Tascosa high schools.

Students who attend the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning had to also returned their chromebooks.

"The three devices that were affected have been shipped to Taiwan for further investigation by Acer," said AISD Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Roller.

"Since their arrival, engineers are studying the devices to determine the root cause of failure. Depending upon the outcome of the investigation, AISD will work with Acer to repair or replace the effected devices. At this time, the scope of the repair or replacement is not known."

To clear any confusion the Canyon Independent School District also has chromebooks but these are not distributed to students to take home and there have been no issues reported with Canyon ISD laptops.

"Canyon ISD we do have chromebooks across the district we have over 5 thousand chromebooks and we use Dell chromebooks which have been a great resource for us and our students," CISD District Communications Coordinator, April McDaniel, said.

Acer representatives and AISD met with all three of the students who had the effective devices to further the investigation.

Officials said none of the students whose touchscreen units caught fire were injured.

During the investigation, students are using existing district desktops, laptops and tablets to replace the chromebooks.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved