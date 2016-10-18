Bank robber on-the-run after holding up FirstBank Southwest near - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Bank robber on-the-run after holding up FirstBank Southwest near Wolflin

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are looking for a man accused of robbing FirstBank Southwest at 2401 South Georgia St. on Tuesday morning.

The Amarillo Police Department said a white male entered the bank and demanded money and appeared to be holding a small gun. The suspect is described as a heavy set white male wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans, a black cap with a design on the front, and white framed sunglasses.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured during the incident.

If you have information on this robbery please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

