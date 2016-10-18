15-year-old rescued in Odessa during human trafficking sting

Seven people have been arrested on prostitution related charges in Odessa as part of a nationwide sting with the FBI.

'Operation Cross Country X' was the international effort executed and focused on underage human trafficking. The sting was executed over a four day period, starting last Thursday and ending Sunday.

In that time, departments like Homeland Security, the FBI, Odessa police and DPS made the arrests and say a 15 year old victim was among those rescued.

Nationwide, 82 sexually exploited juveniles were recovered in the operation with 239 pimps and other involved suspects arrested.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.