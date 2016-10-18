Road closures could cause you some delays

Some road construction may cause you some delays this morning if you travel on the interchange or Amarillo Blvd. during your commute to work or school.

First, Eastbound I-40 ramps connecting to southbound I-27 will close to traffic and will be closed through morning rush hour again this morning. The closure is allowing crews to pour concrete on the new interchange direct connector.



I-40 traffic wanting to access southbound I-27 will be detoured north around the work zone into downtown Amarillo to reconnect with I-27. Crews will also close the southbound I-27 frontage road adjacent to the direct connector during this time. the road is expected to reopen around noon today.

Eastern Street from Amarillo Boulevard to Southeast Third will also be closed today from nine in the morning until 5 p.m.

BNSF Railroad is requesting the road closure so they can make repairs to the railroad crossing. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, but access to residences and businesses will still be available while the road is closed.



TxDOT officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones and remember to give yourself extra time to get to work and school.

