Area pet rescues struggling after apparent dog hoarding incident

Area animal rescue organizations are struggling to save nearly 30 dogs, after an apparent Amarillo hoarding incident.

At this time, Amarillo Animal management and Welfare say they cannot comment, as the investigation into the case in ongoing, however there is no doubt the incident is putting a strain on those who work to keep animals safe.

Frisco and Sissy are just two of nearly thirty dogs rescued from an apparent hoarding situation at this house last week. And Australian Shepherds Furever foster Mary Brown is fostering them for the time being.

"From what the animal control officer told me, it has been going on for a while and they've had several dogs come from that house," says Brown.

Though the investigation continues, area rescue organizations are putting their blood,sweat and tears into getting the dogs adopted, fostered or transported. There were both puppies and older dogs seized from the home.

"They all needed care," says Brown. "Some with mange, one with demodex, all the puppies were wormy and miserable, bloated bellies, ticks and fleas covered."

When we visited the home the animals were taken from, the owner told me she, "wanted all of the animals gone" and would not comment further. In the window, multiple dogs could still be seen.

APD tells us city ordinance states you can have up to four adult animals and anything over that is a violation.

"These are people that not should be euthanized, but should definitely be held accountable and held responsible."

Now, groups who are helping with the hoarded dogs are asking for funds and support getting all the dogs to people who will take good care of them. We will keep you updated on how this case progresses, as the investigation continues.

If you would like to help, you can contact some groups involved at the following links:

http://dawgsntexas.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SASDOGS/?fref=ts

http://www.allherdingbreeddogrescue.com/

http://www.australianshepherdsfurever.org/

Donations are welcomed.

