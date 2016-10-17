WTAMU helps empower women entrepreneurs

"Here in Texas we achieve what we want, this is a great atmosphere, this is a great economy, and we have great resources for women to accomplish their dreams and their entrepreneur pursuits," Sabrina Meck / Source: KFDA

Avonlea Hiltbrunner has owned her dance studio for six years now and said she's faced many challenges including finical hardship, finding a dance location, and finding a portable dance floor / Source: KFDA

During the conference participants will have the opportunity to market their businesses and networks to other local business owners / Source: KFDA

West Texas A&M University is hoping to empower women and help motivate them to break out into the business world with their "Focused and Fearless" event / Source: KFDA

West Texas A&M University is hoping to empower women and help motivate them to break out into the business world with their "Focused and Fearless" event.

This is the first type of event focused on women in the work environment WT has hosted.

During the conference participants will have the opportunity to market their businesses and networks to other local business owners.

"Texas is different and we have a different type of cultural here, we know what hard work is," Sabrina Meck, a Consulting Coordinator for WT Small Business Development Center, said. "Texas women are different and so I am excited for the opportunities that they are going to get to start opening up businesses."

While at the event, attendees can hear the journeys of locals business owners and ask business related questions.

Officials said there are 15 cities that are best for women to start their own businesses, and three of them are in Texas (San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin). WT is hoping to help put Amarillo on that map.

"Here in Texas we achieve what we want, this is a great atmosphere, this is a great economy, and we have great resources for women to accomplish their dreams and their entrepreneur pursuits," Meck expressed.

Avonlea Hiltbrunner has owned her dance studio for six years now and said she's faced many challenges including finical hardship, finding a dance location, and finding a portable dance floor.

"Any dancer will tell you carpet is not the most ultimate floor so we are looking into some portable floor options and that has been a very big challenge for us," Hiltbrunner said.

Being an entrepreneur has taught Hiltbrunner many things and she said her current challenge is just another bump in the road.

"Just be confident in yourself, really figure out who you are and where your skills lie and if you have what it takes to start a business," Hiltbrunner said. "If you have what it takes I would say to really put your whole heart and soul into."

This Wednesday, Oct. 19, WT will host "Focused and Fearless."

MORE: Click here to find tickets for Focused & Fearless and a time line of the day's events.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.