Recent weather sparks wildfire Red Flag Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings to inform local fire departments and residents about the increased chance of a serious wildfire.

These warnings are issued when the relative humidity is lower than 15 percent, and the wind speed is 20 miles per hour or higher.

The combination of those two factors and with temperatures being in the 90's, experts are concerned even the smallest fire can cause serious damage.

"This is one of those days where just a small fire could take off," B.J. Simpson, with the National Weather Service, said. "It could be as something as simple as a charcoal falling off the grill, carelessly throwing away a cigarette butt or having a chain dragging behind a trailer."

In the fall, when the majority of the vegetation dries out, the ground becomes more flammable.

However, this does not become problematic until the wind picks up.

"The high winds can push a fire at a very fast pace," Captain Larry Davis of the Amarillo Fire Department, said. "When there aren't strong winds we need to put out hot spots to control the fire, once the winds start we are more focused on keeping it from spreading."

Neither Potter or Randall County has reinstated their burn ban; however, experts strongly discourage people from having any type of burn until the conditions change.

